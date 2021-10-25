Advertisement

Eloise Cotten, age 94, of Texarkana, Arkansas went home to be with her Lord and Savior Wednesday, October 20, 2021, in a local hospital surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Cotten was born November 12, 1926, in Delight, Arkansas and lived in Texarkana most of her life.

She was a retired manager of Steak and Eggs Kitchen in Texarkana and a member of Twin Cities Baptist Temple in Wake Village, Texas. Eloise was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great grandmother and friend to many. She adored her grandchildren and would spend hours upon hours reading stories and playing with them. Her family was her world and she enjoyed creating memories with them. She was also valedictorian of her graduating class in Delight, Arkansas.

She is survived by her only husband, and best friend, Charles Cotten of Texarkana, Arkansas; one daughter, Denise Johnson of Texarkana, Arkansas; two sons, Tim Cotten Texarkana, Texas and Pat Cotten of Texarkana, Arkansas; one sister, Sue Johnson of Spring Hill, Tennessee; four grandchildren, Timotha Draper and her husband, Chris; John Paul Benefiel and his wife Angie; Sarah Kyles and her husband Clint; Amy Sadowski and her husband Jason; twelve great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild and a host of friends and other relatives.

Funeral Services will be 10:00 A. M. Saturday, October 30, 2021, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas with Rev. Dave Seifert officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M.

Memorials may be made to the Texarkana Alzheimer’s Alliance, 100 Memory Lane, Texarkana, Texas 75503 or to Encompass Hospice3809 E. 9th Suite 10, Texarkana, Arkansas 71854.



The Cotten family would like to thank Encompass Hospice, Hands of Wisdom, Tracy Ivory-Walker, Faye Cook and Lorretta Bennette for the care and love they gave to Mrs. Eloise during her illness.

