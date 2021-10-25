Advertisement

March 14, 1981-October 17, 2021

Ricardo Serrano of Hooks, TX, died Sunday, October 17th at St. Michael’s Hospital.

Mr. Serrano was born March 14, 1981 in Mexico and is a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by grandfather.

Survivors include his wife, María del Carmen Duran of Hooks, TX; his son, Joshua A Serrano of Hooks, TX; his mother, María de Lourdes Serrano of Mexico; two brothers, Miguel Ángel Serrano and wife María del Rosario Serrano of Texarkana, TX, Marco Antonio Serrano and wife Milagros Serrano of Texarkana, TX.

Visitation will be Sunday, October 24, 2021 from 4- 6 PM with a Rosary at 6:00 PM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.



Services will be held at 6:30 PM, Sunday, October 23, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Fr. Justin Braun.

