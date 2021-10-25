Add A Little Spice to This Years Holiday Cooking with The Mustard Seed Spice Market

Advertisement

Fall has finally arrived in the Texarkana Area, which means Thanksgiving and Christmas are right around the corner. Soon, family from around the world will be traveling to be with each other, and those famous family dishes are already starting to weigh heavily on our pallets and minds. But for many, impressing those family members with fresh, home cooked meals, is almost as important as the Holiday itself. This year, to spice up your families cooking, you must visit Texarkana’s local spice market, The Mustard Seed Spice Market, for the freshest spices and ingredients to knock the socks off your family members this year. With their famous blend of organic spices from all over the world, you are sure to take home a win during your Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners this year.

If you haven’t visited The Mustard Seed Spice Market here in town you are definitely missing out. Upon walking in, your senses start tingling with the mixture of the most aromatic spices from around the world. Their counters are lined with hundreds of different spices, mixes, and speciality items, and their walls are adorned with special cooking tools and utensils. You can’t help but be enticed by the incredible variety of spices to try in any of your home cooked meals.

For those worried about impressing their in-laws, or other family members this year, you’re in luck! The Mustard Seed Spice Market is FINALLY sharing their famous Thanksgiving family recipe with the Texarkana community, and you do not want to miss an opportunity to knock Aunt Betty off her rocker this year with their incredible taste!

The Mustard Seed Spice Market Stuffing:

Ingredients:

1 Jiffy Mix Cornbread

1 Martha White Cornbread Mix

9 eggs

1 stick of butter

2 cups chopped celery

1 chopped yellow onion

1 sleeve saltine crackers

1 tsp salt

1 tsp sage

1 tbs poultry seasoning (famous at The Mustard Seed Spice Market)

7 cups chicken stock

Black pepper

Instructions:

To begin the recipe make two pans of cornbread. One Jiffy Mix, and one Martha White Mix (Jiffy is too sweet alone and Martha is too plane, but together they are perfect). Thile those are baking you want to boil 4 eggs together.

While those cool, you want to use a skillet to melt one stick of butter. You then will need to sautés 2 cups of chopped celery and one chopped yellow onion. After the cornbread cools, you will need to crumble them up in a very large mixing bowl. You will need to add one sleeve of crumbled saltine crackers, 1tsp salt, 1 tsp sage and 1 tbs of poultry seasoning.

In a small mixing bow, whisk 5 eggs until beaten and add two cups of chicken stock then whisk together. Pour over the crumbled cornbread. Mix in sautéed vegetables, and chopped boiled eggs.

Stir in about 5 more cups of chicken stock and be sure to stir well. This is where you are able to adjust things based on your own taste and liking. You will want to taste the mix and add poultry seasoning until you like it. Usually it will be about two more tablespoons of the seasoning, and a good shake of black pepper to taste.

Pour in large 9×13 pan, and bake at 350 degrees for about an hour. Serve and enjoy!

If you are up to taking on The Mustard Seed Spice Market famous family recipes, and are eager to get your spices locally and fresh, check in on Facebook at The Mustard Seed, and tag them in any pictures you take of those incredible feasts you prepare this year! Support local, and enjoy your senses lighting up this year with spices from around the world, found right here at Texarkana’s local The Mustard Seed Spice Market. The Mustard Seed Spice Market is located at 4701 Texas Blvd across from Pace Glass, and are open Monday-Friday 10AM-5:30PM, and Saturday 10AM-2PM. They are closed on Sundays.