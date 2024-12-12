Sponsor

Elora “Dianne” Pilgreen, aged eighty-three, of Fouke, Arkansas, left this world leaving behind cherished memories and a legacy of love. Born along with seven siblings to Arthur and Lena Batte on October 25, 1941, Dianne lived a life full of warmth and dedication to those around her. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Travis Pilgreen.

Dianne is lovingly remembered by her family, including her brother Cleve Batte and his wife Nelda of Texarkana. She was a devoted mother to her three sons: Vince Pilgreen and his wife Carrie of Texarkana, Wade Pilgreen and his wife Toni of Fouke, and Blake Pilgreen of Parker, Colorado.

Her pride and joy were her grandchildren: Celia, Christina, Danielle, Nicole, Paige, Trevor, and Colten. Dianne’s heart expanded with the arrival of her great-grandchildren, each bringing her immense joy and fulfillment.

Spending time with family was one of the most rewarding experiences in her life, and she truly cherished those moments with her new family after marriage: June Phillips, Danny and Sally Pilgreen, and Mike and Brenda Pilgreen. These gatherings were filled with good times, laughter, and endless conversations about the past.

A devout Christian, Dianne’s faith was a cornerstone of her life. She was an active member of the River of Life Church in Fouke, where she found solace and strength in her spiritual community.

Dianne had a zest for life that was reflected in her various interests and activities. She enjoyed cooking and was known for her delicious meals that brought family and friends together. Bowling was another passion, offering her a sense of joy and camaraderie.

Her commitment to beautifying the community was evident in her efforts to enhance the surroundings of Fouke. Dianne also built a successful rental business, demonstrating her keen business expertise and dedication.

Dianne Pilgreen’s legacy lives on in the hearts of those she touched. Her kindness, generosity, and unwavering faith have left an indelible mark on her family, friends, and community. She will be dearly missed, but her spirit will continue to inspire those who knew and loved her.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 on Sunday, December 15, 2024, in the chapel of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas with Rev. Deryl Jones officiating.

Visitation will be held at 6:00-8:00 on Saturday, December 14, 2024, in the chapel of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

Burial will be in Independence Cemetery.

Donations may be made to Citizens for a Better Community through Kelly Barnett at P.O. Box 689 in Fouke, AR, 71837 or to the American Cancer Society.