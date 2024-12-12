Sponsor

Paul Douglas Bickham age 74, of Redwater, Texas, entered heaven on December 10, 2024, with his legs restored and no doubt calling his Hogs with a big “Woo Pig Sooie!”

Paul was born on March 22, 1950, in Texarkana, TX. He graduated from Arkansas High School in 1968 and went on to become a Journeyman Electrician having earned his License through the local IBEW 301, of which he was still a member. He was a lifetime member of the NRA. He worked at Cooper Tire as a Maintenance Electrician for 35 years, retiring in 2017.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Trina Bickham, whom strangely enough must not have even been born yet since she is only 29. During their marriage Trina and Paul enjoyed running the roads cheering on their kids and grandkids in their many sporting and school events and throughout all their lives journey’s. As “youngins” they loved to travel, always using their handy dandy and rather large map to find their way. Oh the fun they had when they had to learn digital navigation tools. They also enjoyed their time spent with their bowling league families at College and Holiday Bowl and at annual state bowling competitions. While some would say they made most of their best memories during their times spent at the lake, those who know them best know that their mixed marriage of Longhorn vs. Hog rivalry was the best part of their marriage and always made for fierce banter, and maybe a few nights of Paul sleeping on the couch.

He is also survived by his children, Robert Bickham and wife Angie of Foreman, AR, Gage Bickham and girlfriend Riley Elliott, of Redwater, TX, Rodney Dennis and wife Monica of New Boston, TX, Robyn Cox and husband Rodney of Gilbert, IA, Evan Smith of Redwater, TX, Ryan Dennis of Texarkana, TX and Coy Whiteside of Fouke, AR. If you knew Paul personally, you know he is the epitome of “The Dad he didn’t have to be”. He was also honored to have Malcolm Brown and Kortley Odom in his life, both of which he considered his “kids”.. Outside of watching (and cussing at) his beloved Hogs, he loved being a Peppaw to his grandchildren, Jocie Bickham and fiancé Luke Mueller, Laycie Dennis, Gaven Cox, Kholeton Cox and wife Madisyn and Khamo Cox, lovingly referred to as “the caboose or turdhead”. Paul was also honored to have his mother-in-law Joyce Thompson, Aunt Jean Campbell and sister in law, Anita Duckett; niece, Janeen Bickham; nephew, Brandon Bickham and wife, Kortney; Special friend, Earl Lee along with many additional beloved family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harlis and Virginia Bickham; Brother, David Bickham; Father in Law, and beer drinking buddy, Thomas “Tommy” Thompson; Brother in Law, Mark Thompson and precious Granddaugher, Ashlin Cox.

Paul was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved the outdoors, even on his lawn mower, shirtless conducting his honey-dos. He will be forever loved and missed and not just for his time spent at the lake as the designated griller and boat chauffer, although that did provide many great memories for his kids and grandkids to remanence on, including the many ski and tubbing wipeouts that always bring laughter or his great dancing skills, but for the man he was. His health took his ability to walk, he never did figure out how to work Facebook and his last Hog season was nothing he wanted to brag about, but life also gave him love and while he wasn’t a man of many words, he loved big and would give the shirt off his back to those he cared about. In honor of Paul, look to heaven and give a “Woo Pig Sooie” and spend all the time you can with your family.

Services for Paul are at Chapelwood Funeral Home in Nash, TX., on Friday, December 13, 2024, at 2:00 P.M.

Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service from 1:00- 2:00 P.M.