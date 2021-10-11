Advertisement

Elsie May Henry, age 99, of Pittsburg, Texas died Friday, October 8, 2021 in a Pittsburg, Texas Nursing Home.

Mrs. Henry was born January 4, 1922 in Prescott, Arkansas to Robert Melvin Cook and Flossie J. Dickinson Cook. She was a homemaker.

She is preceded in death by her husband, William C. Henry; one grandson, Cory Budnaitis; and one step-grandson, Larry Scott Roberts.

Survivors include two daughters and sons-in-law, Virginia Wiley and husband, Buddy of Texarkana, Texas and Bobbie Budnaitis and husband, William of Pittsburg, Texas; four grandsons; and numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held 1:00 p.m, Thursday, October 14, 2021, at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Prescott, Arkansas with Rev. Wallace Edgar officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Online registration @ www.chapelwoodfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mrs. Henry’s name to the Alzheimer’s Alliance.

