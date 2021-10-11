Guy “G.B.” Lamon

Advertisement

Guy “G.B.” Bennett Lamon, Jr., age 55 of Hooks, Texas, died Thursday, October 7, 2021, at his residence after a brief battle with cancer.

Mr. Lamon was born February 6, 1966, in Atlanta, Texas. He was a crew leader for Bowie County Precinct 2. He was also a mechanic and a volunteer firefighter for the Liberty-Eylau Fire Department from 1985-2017. G.B. enjoyed hunting, riding motorcycles and he loved Nascar. He was a devoted Christian which gives his family peace during their tremendous loss.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Guy and Ola Mae Lamon and one granddaughter, BrynnLee Ellen Pacat.

Advertisement

Survivors include his wife, Connie Lamon; his children, Jessica Pacat and husband Mike of Oakley, California, Michaell Lamon and wife Kelsey of Fargo, North Dakota and Kimberlie Lamon of Williston, North Dakota; seven grandchildren, Kane Pacat, Caleb Pacat, Drake Lamon, Mackenzie Lamon, Mayjor Lamon, Braylon Lamon, and Asher Lamon; two brothers, Paul Lamon and Joseph Lamon both of Texarkana; one sister, Stephanie Jackson and husband Brian of Texarkana; along with many other relatives.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM Monday, October 11, 2021, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Bro. Bobby Hall officiating. Burial will follow in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 PM Sunday at the funeral home.

