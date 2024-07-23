Sponsor

Martha Bowden Cervini passed away on Sunday July 21, 2024 at the age of 96.

She was born September 26, 1927, in Texarkana, Texas. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Edward Cervini; parents, Benjamin and Loraine Bowden; three brothers,Travis Bowden, Dennis Bowden, Robert Bowden, and three sisters, Annie Scherer, Helen Yeager and Louise Turner.

Martha grew up in Texarkana and attended Sacred Heart Academy and Texas High School. After high school, Martha worked for Morgan Plan and Loan Company. She married her high school sweetheart, Joseph, on May 3, 1947, and was married for seventy-five years before Joe’s passing in 2022. Martha was a beloved and gracious homemaker who dedicated her life to her family. She was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church for over fifty years, where she taught sixth-grade Sunday School.

She was a kind and devoted mother to her three daughters whom she is survived by: Deborah Jean Liles (Bobby), Carla Renee Whatley (David) and Kimberly Ann Youngblood (Terry), all of Texarkana, Arkansas. She is also survived by two cherished granddaughters, Natalie Liles Durham (Josh) and Elizabeth Youngblood (Ugonna Onyekwe); eight adored grandsons, Brian Liles (Lise), Matt Whatley, Zach Whatley, Tye Whatley (Jaymi), Josh Whatley (Suzann), Jon Youngblood (Jessica), David Youngblood (Lori), Ben Youngblood (Edna); twenty-four precious great-grandchildren; one brother, Pat Bowden (Marguerite); one sister-in-law, Jean Shipp, and numerous nieces and nephews.

We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Hospice of Texarkana, with a special thank you to Nurse Samantha, as well as caregivers, Mrs. Martha, Tina, Katrina, Carla L. and nursing student, LaDena.

A celebration of Martha’s life will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2024, at 11:00 AM at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, with Dr. John Webb officiating.

Private interment will immediately follow at Memorial Gardens.

Memorials can be made to Watersprings Ranch, 7707 Sanderson Lane, Texarkana, Arkansas.