Advertisement

Emma Isabelle Lucas, age 86, of Texarkana, Texas, died Wednesday, February 17, 2021, in a local assisted living.

Mrs. Lucas was born March 14, 1934, in Barnesville, Ohio. She was a homemaker and a farmer alongside her husband, Rafe, who preceded her in death. She was a member of the Methodist Church.

Along with her husband, she was preceded in death by one son, William Rafe Lucas.

Advertisement

Survivors include one son and daughter-in-law, R. Lenny and Terri Lucas of Texarkana; two grandchildren, Krystal Frazior of Hot Springs, Arkansas and Amy Sherwood of Temple, Texas; one great-grandchild, Whitt Frazior; along with other relatives.

Private graveside services will be in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.