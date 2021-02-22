Billy Wayne Sanders, age 74, of Texarkana, Arkansas passed away, Wednesday, February 17, 2021 in a local hospital.

Mr. Sanders was born March 10, 1946 in Fort Worth, Texas. Billy was a life long resident of Texarkana, Arkansas. He was a member of Trinity Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Nora Sanders, and one niece, Twilla McGuire.

Billy served his country in the United States Marine Corp. from 1965 to 1968. He did two tours in Vietnam. He was a retired sheetrock contractor and farmer. Billy was an avid outdoorsman and pursued many hobbies.

He is survived by his wife of fifty-two years, Diann Sanders of Texarkana, Arkansas; one sister, Doyla Aaron of Ozark, Arkansas; three sons, Bryan Sanders of Texarkana, Arkansas; Alan and his wife, Tatiana Sanders of Texarkana, Arkansas, Damon Sanders of Newark, Delaware; two daughters, Suzi Griffin and her husband Jimmy of Hampton, Arkansas; Delena Scott and her husband Richard of Industry, Pennsylvania; six grandchildren, Hunter Sanders, Peyton Sanders, Madeline Sanders, Ion Sanders, Rachel Diann Sanders, and Chelsea Spiros of Genoa, Arkansas; two great-grandchildren, Avery and Abel Perry and a number of friends and other relatives.

Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Wednesday at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas with Frank McFerrin officiating. Burial will be at Memorial Gardens Cemetery with military honors.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M