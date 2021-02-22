Advertisement

Jesse Royce Faulknor passed peacefully into the arms of our Lord February 17, 2021. Mr. Faulknor was born December 27, 1942 in Simms, Texas. Jesse Royce Faulknor and his wife Christene Annette Tefteller Faulknor celebrated fifty years of marriage July 3, 2020.

Mr. Faulknor was blessed with two children, Jeromy Wayne Faulknor and his wife Crystal Kay Faulknor and Martha Jeanette Tidwell and her husband Tim Tidwell, four grandchildren, Harrison Martin and his wife Gabby Martin, Anthony Faulknor, Mason Martin and Charlie Martinez, one great-grandchild, Lacey Lynn Martin. Mr. Faulknor was a veteran and served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam conflict. Mr. Faulknor also leaves behind three brothers and numerous other relatives.

Funeral Services will be held 2:00 P.M. Sunday, February 21, 2021 in the Bates Rolf Funeral Home Chapel, New Boston with Bro. Shannon Crawford and Tim Tidwell officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 until 2:00 before services. Private interment will be in Sandhill Cemetery, Simms, Texas under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home.