Emma Ruth Owenby age 87 passed away on June 10, 2022, at her home. She was born in 1935 in Texarkana, Arkansas where she grew up and lived most of her life. She Graduated from Arkansas High in 1953. She is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years Lloyd Ferrell Owenby; parents, James Ira Dean and Ruth Fenton Elliott of Texarkana Arkansas, and two brothers, Jimmy and Bill Elliott.

Emma gave her heart to Jesus in November of 2020. Lead by a dear friend who cared. She had been a Member of Christ United Methodist Church for many years. Started attending Faith Baptist of Texarkana, Arkansas in the last few years of her life.

She is survived by one son James “Jimmy” Owenby and wife Peggy of Texarkana; two daughters Becky Wright and her husband Jay Wright of Austin, Texas, and Sheryl Smith and her husband Mike Smith of Genoa, Arkansas; one sister, Ann Honeycutt of Texarkana, Arkansas.

She is survived by 8 grandkids, 18 great grandkids & many nieces and nephews all of whom she loved dearly.

Graveside services will be at Harmony Grove Cemetery on Monday June 13, 2022 at 11:30 AM Lead by Bro. Wallace Edgar. Burial is under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas. Donations can be made in memory of Emma Owenby to Faith Baptist Church building fund or Christ United Methodist. The family will be at Faith Baptist in Texarkana, Arkansas following graveside services.

A very special Thank You to the people at Dierksen Memorial Hospice! YOU GUYS ARE AMAZING ANGELS SENT BY GOD!! WE LOVE YOU ALL!!!

