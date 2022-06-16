Advertisement

Oliver Dodd Autrey, age 100, of Wake Village, Texas passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022, in a local hospice facility.

Mr. Autrey was born on February 7, 1922 in Hooks, Texas to his parents Dave and Agnes Autrey. He was the third oldest of eight children. He served in the Army Air Force during World War ll as a staff sergeant in the 109th Tactical Reconnaissance Squadron. After the war, he served in the US Air Force Reserves for 3 years, then served another six years in the Army National Guard of Texas. He worked for 32 years at the Red River Army Depot as Chief of Production Control Division, as well as working with Howard Discount Stores. Oliver was a member of Walnut Church of Christ and enjoyed many things including: woodworking, gardening, camping with family & friends, helping others, playing “42”, and dominoes. He was also known as a “jack of all trades”

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 69 years, Mary Jane Autrey of Wake Village, Texas; two children, Anthony Autrey and wife Debbie of Texarkana, Texas, Gary Autrey and wife Karen of Roswell, Georgia; four grandchildren, Ashley Ellis and husband Scott of League City, Texas, Megan Autrey of Farmers Branch, Texas, Kyle Autrey of Texarkana, Texas, Elizabeth Autrey of Roswell, Georgia; two great-grandchildren; one brother, Mike Autrey of Colonial Heights, Virginia; one sister, Sue Jaixen of Hooks, Texas; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Advertisement

Visitation will be held between 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at Texarkana Texas Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be 10:00 am Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Texarkana Texas Funeral Home with Tommy Gaither officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home.

