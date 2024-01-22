Sponsor

Ennis Wayne Guyton, age 68, of Fouke, Arkansas died Thursday, January 18, 2024 in a local hospital surrounded by his family.

Mr. Guyton was born December 22, 1955 in Texarkana, Texas and was a lifetime resident of the area. He owned his own business and was a Christian. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, family barbeques, get-togethers, and great food. He loved his family and friends BIG. He always had a listening ear and plenty of advice for free. He also loved to tell a good joke. He was a big fan of Yellowstone, NASCAR, and cooking shows and was the King of auctions. Mr. Guyton had the biggest heart and was always willing to help others. He was loved by everyone who knew him. He is preceded in death by his parents, Cotton and Lorane Walls; sisters, Janice Fry, Joyce Bohn, Kathy Robinson; one brother, Big Terry Walls; beloved Aunt Maebelle, Granny Hickson, and Maxine Guyton.

He is survived by his wife, Peggy Guyton; five daughters, Estina Judd, Angela and Chris Royal, Brandy Guyton, Dana and Charlie Markham, Kelley Guyton and Robert; three sons, Keith Nottingham, Paul Wayne Mauldin, Landon and Lindsey Mauldin; one sister, Linda and Bobby Beckham; two brothers, Big Wayne Walls, Terry and Dana Walls; sixteen grandchildren, Forrest, Hunter, Charis, Mitchell, Abagail, Conner, Cole, Greyson, Adalynn, Caden, Cody, Chase, Alex, Dakota, Colton, Kason; four great-grandchildren, Liam, Brently, Chad, Christie and two on the way; and many nieces, nephews, friends and other relatives.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

