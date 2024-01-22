Sponsor

Carl Algie Jones, 79, of Texarkana, Texas passed away on January 18, 2024. He was born May 30, 1944 in Centerpoint, Arkansas to Carl L. and Lena Mae Crisp Jones.

He is preceded by his parents and siblings, Christine Hakes, Mac Duff Jones, and Olean Klein.

He was a loving husband, and he loved being a grandpa. Algie could be described as a family man cause he loved when he was around all of his family. He was an avid fisherman.

Survivors include his wife of 56 years Margie Jones of Texarkana, Texas; four sons Steven Jones and wife Sheri of Ashdown, Arkansas, Kevin Jones and wife Tammy of Wake Village, Texas, Jamie Jones of Texarkana, Arkansas, Michael Jones of Hope, Arkansas; two daughters Stella Freeman and husband John of Texarkana, Texas, Jeanie Jones of Hope, Arkansas; 11 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; brother Raymond Jones of Mineral Springs, Arkansas; three sisters Jean Young of Yakima, Washington, Verna Lee Dickerson of New Castle Indiana, and Naomi Tippin of Coffeyville, Kansas.

Memorial service will be held a later date.