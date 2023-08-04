Larry Moore

Sponsor

Larry J Moore, age 70, of Texarkana, TX, passed away on August 3, 2023 after a brief battle with cancer.

He was born October 9, 1952, in Idabel, OK, to Julius Moore and Mabel Morgan. Mr. Moore worked at Pratt’s Tow Service as a State Vehicle Inspector and tow truck driver for over 30 yrs. He enjoyed spending time with family when he could. He also enjoyed shooting his guns and collecting knives. He was previously a member of the Liberty Eylau Volunteer Fire Department. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend.

He was preceded in death by Both of his parents, one brother, Donald Moore; and one sister, Jo Phyllis Dossey.

He is survived by his wife, Glynda K. Moore, one daughter, Tonya (Thomas) Crow; one son, James Robert Moore; two stepsons, Michael (Connie) Hulsey, and Chris (Lisa) Nelson; four granddaughters, Brianna, Emily, Cheyanne, and Sierra; four grandsons, Brandon, Michael, Ethan, and Justin; three great-grandchildren; and a number of other relatives and friends.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at New Life Tabernacle, 1118 Wood Street Texarkana, TX, with Rev. Brian Gleen officiating.

The family will be accepting guests for visitation from 10:00 to 11:00AM at the church.

