Melissa Ann Lewis, age 55, of Genoa, Arkansas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, July 1, 2022, at her home.

Ann was born August 29, 1966, in Ashdown, Arkansas, and lived in Texarkana most of her life. She retired from Bank Corp South and was a member of Northern Hills Baptist Church. Ann enjoyed playing trivia and loved to compete in different tournaments. She never met a stranger and was a friend to many. Ann was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, and friend. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Alma Sewell.

She is survived by her husband of thirty-eight years, Mark Lewis of Genoa, Arkansas; one son and daughter-in-law, Stephen and Kristen Lewis of Lake Hamilton, Arkansas; one daughter, Madison Lewis of Texarkana, Arkansas; one brother, Allen Sewell of Little Rock, Arkansas; one sister, Tina Tedder of Dierks, Arkansas; one granddaughter, Marie Lewis and a host of friends and other relatives.

Funeral Services will be at 2:00 P. M. Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, with Dr. Roger Copeland officiating. Burial will be in Ashdown Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday, July 3rd, 2022, from 5:00 to 7:00 P. M.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee, 38105.

