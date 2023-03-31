Advertisement

Ava Ernestine Moody, age 91, of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at her home.

Mrs. Moody was born October 17, 1931, in Gallatin, Texas to Artie and Ava (Sullivan) Harris. She was a teacher in Lufkin, Texas, for 37 years. Mrs. Moody was a faithful member of Trinity Baptist Church where she was very active in the senior adult ministry. She loved to sing and travel with the Trinity Troopers. She was also a member of the Hawaiian Baptist Academy, a school in Hawaii where she ministered to children over the last 13 years.

Ernestine loved people. She was a social butterfly who left a mark on everyone she met. She enjoyed playing games, especially chicken foot. She cherished the friendships she made in each of her activities. Ernestine was a strong woman of faith and studied the Bible fervently. She wanted to be involved in anything that promoted the love of Jesus.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Marshall Moody; one son, Tony Moody, and one sister, Ella V. Wallace.

Survivors include one daughter Angela Moody of Texarkana, Arkansas and one nephew, Willie Wallace and a host of friends.

Advertisement

Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Bro. Charlie Elrod and Jace Leeper officiating. Burial will follow in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 PM Friday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hawaii Baptist Academy MAC Endowed Scholarship, 420 Wyllie Street, Honolulu, Hawaii 96817 or online at www.hba.net.

