Lisa Frances Scott Lazarev, age 65, of Greenbrier, Arkansas died on Monday, March 27, 2023.

Lisa was born December 24, 1957 in Conway, Arkansas. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, family genealogy and music. She received a Bachelors Degree from Wichita State University and had a love for military history. Lisa fell in love with country music at an early age and eventually moved to Nashville to pursue her dream. Another dream she had was to visit Scotland and explore her Scottish roots. She was able to fulfill that dream a couple of years ago with her best friend Elizabeth. She was a funny, free-spirited woman that was full of life and was always ready for a new adventure. Lisa was also very loving, and she adored animals. No animal was as precious to her though, as her cats. She is preceded in death by her parents, Norman and Frieda Scott; sister, Cynthia Lynn Scott and the love of her life, Terry Wayne Buttram.

She is survived by her cousins and friends who adored her and will greatly miss her.

Graveside services will be 11:00 AM Saturday, April 1, 2023 at Memorial Gardens Cemetery with Rev. Wallace Edgar officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

