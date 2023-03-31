Advertisement

Kenneth Ray Culpepper, age 85 of Malta Texas, passed away Tuesday, March 28, 2023. Kenneth was born on November 16, 1937, in Bloomburg, Texas to J.D. and Lyde Culpepper. He was a wonderful husband, Dad and Papaw. His favorite things in life were his family, his lawn mower, tractor and those Dallas Cowboys.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Betty, three daughters and one son. Kelly and Jay Olson of Old Salem TX, Kerri and Mike Treadway of Holly Lake Ranch TX, Mindy Murray of Malta TX, and Jay Culpepper of Kernersville, NC. His grandchildren are Christopher Partridge, Cortney DeLeo and Andy, Tanner Treadway and Kristina, Emily McLarty and Kyle, Krista Culpepper, and Sarah Culpepper. His great-grandchildren are Ayden Thomas, Broc DeLeo, Elliott McLarty, Lyla B McLarty, and Kerris McLarty.

Graveside Services will be on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at 12:00 PM at Malta Cemetery in Malta, TX., under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston, Texas There is no set visitation.

