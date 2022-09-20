Susan Woolley

Advertisement

Susan Ann Woolley, age 66, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Sunday, September 18, 2022, in a Shreveport, Louisiana, hospital.

Mrs. Woolley was born August 3, 1956, in Texarkana, Arkansas to Carl and Kathryn (Taylor) Cook. Susan worked at one time for Arkansas Extension Services before becoming employed with Texarkana Arkansas School District where she worked in Special Education and as an Administrative Assistant for Arkansas High School. Susan was dedicated to TASD and was a lifetime Razorback.

Susan never met a stranger. She truly enjoyed life and had a great time everywhere she went. She, along with her husband, recently traveled Route 66 in her Mustang to visit her son and had the best time. Susan never put herself first. She was a loving and encouraging person, always handing out compliments to those around her. She enjoyed going to car shows and loved her dogs, but she was crazy about her grandbabies. They were her life.

Advertisement

Susan was preceded in death by her parents and her mother-in-law, Opal Woolley.

Survivors include her husband of 43 years, Ken Woolley of Texarkana; one son and daughter-in-law, Jonathan and Jill Woolley; one daughter and son-in-law, Michelle and Hunter Page; four grandbabies, Abbi, Austin, and Addison Woolley, and Beckham Page; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Mark and Sheri Cook and Joseph and Annette Cook; along with numerous nieces, nephews, bonus kids and adopted grandchildren whom she treated as her own.

Graveside services will be at 10:00 AM Friday, September 23, 2022, at Memorial Gardens Cemetery with Rev. Gary Glover officiating.

Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 PM Thursday at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

