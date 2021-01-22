Ernestine “Teny” Bridges

Advertisement

Ernestine Dillard Bridges, age 85, of Hooks, Texas, died Monday, January 18, 2021, in a local hospital.

Mrs. Bridges was born July 28, 1935, in Tom, Oklahoma to Harvey and Vesta Edmondson Dillard, who preceded her in death. Mrs. Bridges was a homemaker and a member and an elder of First Presbyterian Church, Hooks. Her husband, Billy of over sixty years was in the military and during those years, the couple was able to travel the world and live in many different countries. Ernestine was a fantastic cook and her friends called her “Betty Crocker” due to her excellent baking skills. She enjoyed sewing and made many Christmas stockings for friends and family. She loved spending time outdoors whether it was in her garden or going for walks. Ernestine was lovingly known by her friends and grandchildren as “Teny” but to her great grandkids, “NeNe”, both names that she cherished. She loved all her family dearly.

Survivors include her husband, Billy Bridges of Hooks, Texas; one daughter and son-in-law, Nita and Paul Alexander of Texarkana, Arkansas; two grandchildren, Paige Formby and husband Aaron of Texarkana, Texas, Clay Alexander and wife Wendy of Texarkana, Arkansas; six great-grandchildren, Gabriel Formby, Conner Formby, Cameron Connell, Ryleigh Connell, Blaze Connell and Ava Jane Alexander; two sisters, Polly Baker of Hooks, Texas and Edna Severn of Tom, Oklahoma; along with numerous nieces, nephews and a multitude of good friends.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, January 21, 2021, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Bro. Kevin Schutte and Mike Morgan officiating. Burial will be in Tom Cemetery, Tom, Oklahoma.

Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

