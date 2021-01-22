Michael Smiley

Advertisement

Michael Todd Smiley, age 39, of Hooks, Texas, died Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at his home.

Mr. Smiley was born on November 18, 1981 in Texarkana, Texas to Dewayne and Mary Smiley. He was employed at Paradise Service Company in Hooks, Texas. Michael’s hobby was playing X-Box with videos.

Mr. Smiley was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents, Sedford and Mary Lou Hancock and Robert and Josie Smiley.

He is survived by his brother, David Smith; nephew, Chance Smith; niece, Chloe Smith; and uncle, Carlos Hancock and many other relatives.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 23 at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Rev. Roy Ford officiating. Private burial will be in Red Lick Cemetery.

Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service on Saturday.

