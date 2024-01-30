Sponsor

Eva Lena Cheatham, age 93, of Texarkana, Arkansas went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, January 27, 2024.

Mrs. Cheatham was born July 1, 1930 in Stephens, Arkansas. She was a member of Central Baptist Church and a homemaker. She was a talented gardener, seamstress, pianist, and cook. She loved watching Hallmark movies, commenting on the visitors to her birdfeeder, and taking care of those close to her.

She is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Kevin and Teresa Cheatham of Texarkana, Texas; two daughters and one son-in-law, Tina Cheatham of Texarkana, Texas; Marcy and James Emerson of Alexandria, Kentucky; three grandchildren, Lynsi Fletcher and her husband Drew, Kevin Lance Cheatham and his wife Rachel and Laurel Emerson, three great grandchildren, Henry Fletcher, J. R. Cheatham and Ezra Fletcher and a host of friends and other relatives.

Graveside services for Mrs. Cheatham will be 1:00 P. M. Friday, February 2, 2024 at Stephens Cemetery in Stephens, Arkansas with Rev. Mike Silvey officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

The family will receive friends at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas Thursday evening from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM.

Memorials may be made to Central Baptist Church 2117 E. 35th Texarkana, Arkansas 71854.

