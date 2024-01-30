Sponsor

Pattie Ann Walker-Crutchfield passed away on January 28, 2024.

She was born on April 22,1948, in Foreman, Arkansas, daughter to Lillian Rodgers and Morris Crutchfield.

She was a beloved mother, sister, grandmother and great mother.

She leaves behind, in her legacy, her sisters Mary Rodgers and Vivian Rodgers; her brother Claude Rodgers; her sons Christopher John Hogan and Lyndsey Hogan; her grandkids Kenyatta Hogan, Jamean Hogan, James Hogan, and Jerron Hogan. She also lives behind 4 great grandkids Jasiah,Raylin,Rhylin, and Lilly.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home.