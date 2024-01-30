Sponsor

Linda Gail Ray, age 80, of Greenbrier, Arkansas, formerly of Texarkana, Arkansas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, January 28, 2024, in a Greenbrier Nursing Home, surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Ray was born on July 25, 1943, in Texarkana, Texas, and lived in Texarkana for most of her life. She was retired from the Texarkana Arkansas School District and a member of Greenbrier Church of Christ. When she lived in Texarkana, she was a member of Walnut Church of Christ. Linda always had a smile on her face, and her presence would radiate the room. She was a loving, caring person who never had a bad word to say about anyone. Linda adored her two grandchildren and never missed an opportunity to express her love for her family. She also enjoyed spoiling her little four-legged friend, Luke. Linda was preceded in death by her husband of forty-one years, Bobby Gerald Ray.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Laurinda Ray of Greenbrier, Arkansas; one brother, Rickey Sandlin of Houston, Texas; one sister, Debby Steifer of Wake Village, Texas; and her two grandchildren, Conner Ray and Lauren Ray and a host of friends and other relatives.

Funeral Services will be 11:00 A. M. Thursday, February 1, 2024, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, with Glen Elliott officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday evening from 5:30 to 7:30 P.M.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Dana’s Dawgs Rescue, 46 Win Meadow Lane Greenbrier, Arkansas 72058, https://cash.app/$DVenable or https://venmo.com/u/Dana-Venable-4.

