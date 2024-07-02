Sponsor

Robert W. Peeples, age 71, of Nash, Texas, passed away on June 28, 2024.

Robert was born in Texarkana, Arkansas to Earl and Pearl Peeples, on May 27, 1953.

Robert was a former Sergeant for the Texarkana Texas Police Department as well as a Texas Parole Officer and an investigator with Child Protective Services.

He is preceded in death by his son, Tyler Anderson Peeples, his parents, and his brother Bill Peeples.

He is survived by his wife of almost 53 years, Cindy Anderson Peeples and his son Robert Maxwell Peeples and daughter-in-law, Alea Peeples.

A memorial visitation will be held at Chapelwood Funeral Home on July 9, 2024, from 5:00- 7:00 P.M.

The family extends a special thanks to Dr. Matthew Nix, Concho Hospice, and The Retreat at Kenwood for their kindness, patience and understanding.

In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to an animal rescue of your choosing; that is where he met his best friends Lola (Boo).

Robert was much loved and will be greatly missed.

“Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened”