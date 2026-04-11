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November 3, 1945 – April 1, 2026

Stephen Gosnell passed away on March 31 at St. Michael’s Hospital.

He is survived by his wife, Margie Ann Gosnell, of 50 years; his children, Kevin Gosnell, Kendall Gosnell, Keith Gosnell, Stanley Gosnell, and daughter Stephenie Combs; along with 21 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

SPONSOR

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Dana Gosnell, and his son, Troy Gosnell.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements Entrusted to Tri-State Cremation and Funeral Services.

Arrangements are under the direction of Tri-State Cremation and Funeral Services, Texarkana, Arkansas.

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