SPONSOR
November 3, 1945 – April 1, 2026
Stephen Gosnell passed away on March 31 at St. Michael’s Hospital.
He is survived by his wife, Margie Ann Gosnell, of 50 years; his children, Kevin Gosnell, Kendall Gosnell, Keith Gosnell, Stanley Gosnell, and daughter Stephenie Combs; along with 21 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
SPONSOR
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Dana Gosnell, and his son, Troy Gosnell.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements Entrusted to Tri-State Cremation and Funeral Services.
Arrangements are under the direction of Tri-State Cremation and Funeral Services, Texarkana, Arkansas.
View memorial wall and leave condolences