Fay Thema Deen, age 88, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, October 27, 2023, in a local hospice facility.

Ms. Deen was born on September 9, 1935, in New Boston, Texas, and lived in Texarkana for most of her life. Fay was a retired Bookkeeper with the Miller County Circuit Clerk’s office for over nineteen years. She was preceded in death by her son, Steve Grigson; her parents, Nazer and Addie Deen; four brothers, N. L. Deen, Ray Deen, and Gay Deen, and Lester Edwards; three sisters, Duelee Deen, Wenona McCamy, and Oda Mae Lawrence.

She is survived by two sisters and one brother-in-law, Wanda and Jim Davis of Texarkana, Arkansas, Marie Castano of Texas City, Texas; two daughters, Debra Sturrock and Patsy Grigson, seven grandchildren, Colin Grigson, Kellyn Grigson, A. J. Grigson Jennifer Lawrence and her husband, Chris, Edward Sturrock and his wife Julie, Ryan Keliehor and his wife Lili, Lindsey Morales and her husband, Jeremy, twelve great-grandchildren and a host of friends and other relatives.

Funeral Services will be at 2:30 P. M. Saturday, November 4, 2023, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, with Rev. Wallace Edgar officiating. Burial will be in Woodstock Cemetery in New Boston, Texas.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday afternoon from 1:30 P. M. to 2:30 P. M. prior to service time.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Texarkana, 2407 Galleria Oaks, Texarkana, Texas 75503.

