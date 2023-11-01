Sponsor

Troy Brice Thomas, Jr., age 82, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Saturday at 11:15 a.m., October 28, 2023, in a local hospice facility surrounded by his family.

Mr. Thomas was born on July 10, 1941, in Texarkana, Texas, and was a lifetime resident of Texarkana. He was retired from Red River Army Depot and a veteran of the United States Navy, where he served in the Vietnam War. He enjoyed talking, visiting, helping, and lending a helping hand to a brother or a sister in need. He was faithful to his friends and family at AA and was willing to share his testimony with others. He also enjoyed a good rooster fight. He was preceded by one son, Mark Thomas, and one brother, Al Thomas, and one sister, Gloria Jean Thomas.

He is survived by his wife, Digna Thomas of Texarkana, Arkansas; one daughter and son-in-law; Melanie and Haytham Sakr of Longview, Texas; one son and daughter-in-law, Paul and Jacquelin Thomas of Texarkana, Arkansas; and one stepson; Chandeeh Villafuerte; seven grandchildren, Krista Thomas, Tiffany Thomas, Kristopher Thomas, Johnathan Elledge, Mackenzie Elledge, Jakob Elledge, and Trent Thomas; five great-grandchildren, special friend, Sans Wilson and a host of friends and other relatives.

Funeral Services will be at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, November 1, 2023, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, with David Fowler officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday evening from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.

