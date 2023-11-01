Sponsor

Michael Wayne Bryan, age 67, of Hooks, Texas, passed away on October 27, 2023, at his home. He was born on December 21, 1955, in Waco, Texas, to Bobby and Juanita Bryan.

Michael was a veteran of the United States Navy and spent his working days as a Navy petty officer first class before retiring. In his free time, he enjoyed watching the Dallas Cowboys, listening to music, and spending time with family. His family described him as very patriotic, a Christian who loved his Lord, country, and family. He was a wonderful and loving husband, father, son, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bobby and Juanita Bryan, and brother, Steven Bryan.

Michael leaves to cherish memories his wife, Lorri Bryan; his son, Michael Delo; his daughter, Felicia Hensarling; three grandchildren, Raelynne Stokes, Madelyn Hensarling and Dylan Hensarling; sister, Debbie Brister; along with many nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, in-laws, other family and friends.

Michael’s wishes will be followed and his cremains will be scattered at sea by the Navy.

The memorial service is pending and will be announced at a later date.

