Viola Faye Harper, age 64, of Wake Village, Texas, died Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at her residence.

Mrs. Harper was born February 11, 1959, in Sherman, Texas. She was retired from Kmart where she worked for over 30 years, and was a member of Kings Hwy Church of God.

Mrs. Harper’s passion was her grandkids and she loved being their grandma. She also enjoyed cooking and baking and loved her animals.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Ray Harper; her parents, John and Juanita Donihoo; three sisters, Kaye Rushing, Patsy Lewallen and Diana Lopez and one brother, James Lewis Donihoo.

Survivors include two sons and one daughter-in-law, William Harper of Wake Village and Joshua and Stephanie Harper of Nash; one daughter, Angela Grundy of Texarkana; four grandchildren, Blake Harper, Destiny and Elena Simon and Brynli Harper; three great-grandchildren, Willow Harper, and Kyng and Prynceton Smith; one brother, George Donihoo and his wife Marie of Sherman, Texas; niece, Kimberly Medford; along with other relatives.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, March 6, 2023, at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

