Hellen Ray

Hellen Gwynn Matthews Ray, age 86, of Texarkana, Texas, died Saturday, March 4, 2023, at her residence.

Mrs. Ray was born March 25, 1936, in Clarksville, Texas to Harvey H. and Vergie (Waters) Matthews. She was a longtime substitute teacher and librarian aide for Redwater ISD.

Mrs. Ray was a member of First Baptist Church Red Springs where she served as a Sunday School teacher. She was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, New Boston. She loved to read, crochet and enjoyed camping and traveling with her family through the years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Joseph L. Ray, Sr, daughter-in-law, Nina Palmore Ray; brothers, Jearl Matthews, Leon Matthews, and Karl Matthews.

Survivors include three sons, Joe Ray, Jr. (Trisha) of Texarkana, Texas, Tommy Ray, Sr. (Delia) of Simms, Texas, John Ray (Judy) of Hooks, Texas; two daughters, Eva Spivey (Rodney) of Redwater, Texas, and Karen Tyl (Greg) of Redwater, Texas; seventeen grandchildren, twenty-seven great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Sam Matthews of Duncanville, Texas; one sister, Mary “Sissy” Orr of Grand Prairie, Texas; along with numerous other relatives.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Rev. Brian Waddell officiating. Burial will follow in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 PM Monday, at the funeral home.

