Miss Felicia Renea Epperson, 57, passed away Monday September 6, 2021 in Lufkin, Texas. She was preceded in death by her father, L.D. Epperson.

Felicia is survived by her mother, Annette Neal; her sister, Kay White and her husband, Billy; and her brother, Brian Neal and his wife Veronica, all of Texarkana, Texas.

The family will hold a private burial service.