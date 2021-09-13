New Wadley Regional Medical Center Groundbreaking This Wednesday

Advertisement

On Wednesday, September 15th the official groundbreaking ceremony for the new Wadley Regional Medical Center will take place. The new Medical Center will be located on West Park Blvd., which has already seen some construction in the last few months. Currently, the new round-about is being built towards the Red River Credit Union near the Morriss Elementary School campus, and Church on the Rock finished their construction just a few short months ago.

The new Wadley Regional Medical Center is set to cost a whopping $227 million dollars, and their ground breaking ceremony will take place this Wednesday, with local leaders including both the Texas and Arkansas side Mayors, as well as Steward Health Care Executives, and the current President of Wadley Regional Medical Center, Tom Gilbert.

The event will begin at 11AM on Wednesday, September 15th. Guests can expect to watch the groundbreaking ceremony and rendering reveal of the new Wadley Regional Medical Center which is slated to finish construction in 32 months.