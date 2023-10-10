Sponsor

Florence “Janette” Bellew, age 77 of Texarkana, Arkansas passed away Wednesday, October 4, 2023 in a local hospital. She was born January 13, 1946 to Woodrow and Nettie Harris in Miller County, Arkansas. Ms. Bellew was a Beautician and Caretaker, a Christian and member of the Bride of Jesus Christ Church. She is preceded in death by her parents, brothers Victor Buttram, George Harris, Larry Dodson, sisters, Martha Jo Reel, Laura Lucas, Barbara Parker, Grandson Daniel Collins and great grandson Isaiah Wilbanks. Known as Granny or Nana to her grandchildren, her family describes her as a devout Christian and prayer warrior, loyal friend an excellent cook, great sense of humor and mother who loved unconditionally.

She is survived by her son, Robert and wife Kelly Ramsey, four daughters, Rhyna Ramsey, Rebecca York, Leta and husband Kevin Lemons, Mary Young, three bonus sons, Eric Wherry, Kendall Wherry and Jeremiah Perry.

Her grandchildren, Kara and husband Taylor Johnson, Noah Ramsey, Braley and husband Jesse Gray, Ryan York, Jessica Carstens, Autumn and husband Gary Moorehouse, Samuel Collins, Hattie and husband Bradley Browning, Raya and husband Jeremy Timmons, Maria and husband Rocky Pate, Isaiah and wife Candy Young, Zeiden Wherry-Hernandez and 20 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers David Webb, Bill Dickerson, Keith Harris, sisters, Naomi Mewborn, Jayne Brown, Mary Lawrence, Carolyn Perkins, Brenda Humphrey, Diane Muse and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held Monday, October 9, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at Chapelwood Funeral Home, Nash, Texas with Bro. James Crawford officiating. Interment will be in Harmony Grove Cemetery, Texarkana, Arkansas under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston. Visitation will be Monday, October 9, 2023 from 10:00 until 11:00 A.M before Services.

