Cecil Smith, age 82, of Fouke, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord on October 5, 2023.

Mr. Smith was born on July 19, 1941, in Miller County, Arkansas, and had been a lifetime resident.

He was a member of Fairland Holiness Church, was the former mayor of Fouke, and was a retired private businessman, having been a barber, school bus driver, and store owner, among other things. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He loved his music, but most of all, he loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Ruby Mae Smith and one brother, Tony Smith.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Helen Bohn Smith of Fouke, Arkansas; one daughter and son-in-law, Denise and Woody Woodruff of Texarkana, Texas; one sister and brother-in-law, Martha and Charles Reed of Fouke, Arkansas; two grandsons, Caleb Crabtree (Calais) of Rogers, Arkansas and Joshua Crabtree of Texarkana, Texas, and 6 great-grandchildren, Emmy Crabtree, Addy Crabtree, Molly Crabtree, Lindsey Crabtree, Chloe Crabtree, and Kylea Crabtree.

A celebration of his life will be at 2:00 P.M. Monday at Fairland Holiness Church, 3819 MC 9 Fouke, Arkansas with Rev. Lloyd Shuecraft, Rev. Joe Armbrister, and Frank McFerrin officiating. Burial will be at Fairland Cemetery under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

The family will receive friends at Fairland Holiness Church from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Sunday.

The family will be at the Woodruff residence, 4915 Lesley Lane, Texarkana, Texas.

