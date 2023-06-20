Sponsor

Floyd Burkhalter Blankenship “Skipper”, 77 years old of Texarkana, Texas, passed away in a local hospital on Friday, June 16 2023. Floyd was born June 6, 1946 in Hughes Springs TX, to Mary Adams Floyd Blankenship and Vester Orvis Blankenship Sr. He was a retired Carpenter and member of the First Baptist Church, Redwater.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, 1 brother Bill Vester Orvis Jr., 3 sisters Marlyn Blankenship, Ann Fields and Ruth Vaughan.

He survived by his two sons, Kenneth and James Blankenship, two daughters in law Leslie and Tina. Brother Tom Blankenship of Gun Barrel City, TX, 3 sisters, Sue Young and husband Donald of Mesquite, Texas. Mary Jimmerson of Waco TX and Linda Pierson of Waco TX. 1 granddaughter Meagan Blankenship of Redwater TX and two great grandsons Vincent and Connor. 12 nieces, 2 nephews, numerous great nieces and nephews, several great-great nieces and nephews.

He loved talking, meeting new people, fishing and fish fries with friends and family.

Services will be held 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, June 21, 2023 in the Bates Rolf Chapel. Interment will be in Cornett Cemetery, Hughes Springs, Texas under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home. Visitation is from 10:00 until 11:00 before services.