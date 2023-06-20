Sponsor

Vicki Willard Thompson, age 70, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, June 17, 2023, surrounded by her family. Vicki was born November 13, 1952 in Texarkana, Texas to Jimmy Lowell Willard and Patsy Foster Willard.

Vicki was a 1971 graduate of Arkansas High School and attended Texarkana College and Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia. She lived and worked away from Texarkana for many years. Upon her return, she was employed by Kemp Brothers Body Shop for 12 years until their retirement and was currently employed with Wendy’s Corporation.

Vicki loved life, was a people person who never met a stranger, and was always willing to lend a hand. She loved her family and loved spending time with them. Most importantly, she loved the Lord with all her heart. She enjoyed traveling, reading, bowling, the beach, and playing with her beloved Shih Tzu, Dexter. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

She is preceded in death by her parents, and her nephew, Clint Carpenter.

Left to cherish her memory are two brothers and sisters-in-law, Jimmy and Anne Willard of Morrilton, Arkansas, and Mike and Vaneasia Willard of Texarkana, Arkansas, one sister and brother-in-law, Michelle and Kenny Carpenter of Texarkana, Arkansas, two nephews and their spouses, John Michael and Jade Willard, and Jordan and Lori Willard, two nieces and their spouses, Hannah and Abe Laguna, and Catie and David Dodez, 10 great nieces and nephews, and other family members and friends.

A celebration of her life will be graveside at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at Memorial Gardens with Pastor Tim Montgomery officiating.

The family will receive friends at Texarkana Funeral Home Arkansas Tuesday, June 20, 2023 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Texarkana, 2704 Galleria Oaks, Texarkana, TX 75503, or the charity of your choice.