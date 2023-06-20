Sponsor

Shirley Ann Presson Brown, age 77, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, June 16, 2023, at Christus St. Michael.

Mrs. Brown was born on August 1, 1945, in Arkadelphia, Arkansas. She was a homemaker and a member of Faith Baptist Church. Shirley was a people person and could strike up a conversation with an entire stranger; by the end of the visit, she would know their life’s history. She loved the Lord and was faithful to her church. She could spend weeks camping on any lake, but her favorite camping spot was Lake Millwood. The most important part of her life was her family and the great memories she left behind for her family to cherish. She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Brown, of Fifty-four years, one brother, Jerry Presson, one sister, Martha Brown, and her parents, Leamon and Louise Presson.

She is survived by one son Robert “Rob” Brown, and his wife, Janie, of Hampton, Arkansas; one daughter and son-in-law: Patricia and Tim Young of Texarkana, Arkansas; one brother and sister-in-law: J. L. and Mary Presson of Mena, Arkansas; one sister and brother-in-law: Linda and Bobby Marks of Stratford, Oklahoma; six grandchildren, Jason Heath and Teesha Doherty, Amy Dempsey and her husband John, David Brown, Cheryl Toler and her husband, Gerico, Jordan Brown, and Taylor Clemons, and Jacob Thompson and Brittany Culpepper, eleven great grandchildren two great-great-grandchildren and a host of friends and other relatives.

Funeral services will be at 1:00 P. M. Monday, June 19, 2023, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas Chapel, with Rev. Gary Glover officiating. Graveside services will be at 3:00 P. M. Monday at Piney Grove Cemetery in Prescott, Arkansas.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M

Memorials may be made to Faith Baptist Church, 2812 East Street, Texarkana, Arkansas 71854.