Mary Louise Myers

Mrs. Mary Louise Moore Myers, age 88, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord January 5, 2022, in a local hospital.

Mary was born August 19, 1933, in Texarkana, Arkansas. She was a 1951 graduate of Arkansas High School, was a member of Trinity Baptist Church, and was a Homemaker. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Myers, Sr. and a son, Clyde Myers, Jr.

Survivors include her daughter, Diane Myers of Texarkana, Arkansas, her son and daughter-in-law, Byron and Jan Myers of Texarkana, Arkansas, a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Carol (Karrine) and Jerry McCullar of Colorado Springs, Colorado, sisters-in-law, Joyce Myers of Ocean Springs, Mississippi and Patti Moore of Texarkana, Texas, and a number of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

A celebration of her life will be at 2:00 P. M. Sunday at Trinity Baptist Church with Rev. Andy Coats, Rev. Wallace Edgar, and Rev. Josh Mudford officiating. Burial will be at Memorial Gardens under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 PM until 8 PM Saturday.

The family will be at the home of Byron and Jan Myers, 3823 Satterfield Lane, Texarkana, AR

Memorials may be made to: Trinity Baptist Church, 3115 Trinity Blvd. Texarkana, Arkansas, 71854. Online registration is at www.texarkanafuneralhome.com

