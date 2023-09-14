Sponsor

Frances Jean Stewart, 82, of Texarkana passed away September 10, 2023. She was born August 14, 1941 to C.L. and Edith Robertson in Texarkana, Arkansas.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Dewey Stewart.

She was a member of First Baptist Church and she worked for Texarkana Arkansas School District. She was a wonderful mom, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was definitely a Proverbs 31 Woman.

Survivors include one daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and Elton Whitfield of Redwater, Texas; one son, Bradley Scott Stewart of Texarkana, Arkansas; four grandchildren; Jesse Sutton, Hannah Knight, Jordan Johnson and Emily Stewart, four great grandchildren, Sophie Knight, Jonathan Knight, Charlie Knight and Hope Knight, one god son Donny and many-many other special friends.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home.

