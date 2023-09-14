Steve Unger

Sponsor

James Steven Unger, age 81, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on Saturday, September 9, 2023 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on November 24, 1941, in Hillsboro, Illinois to Robert and Ida Mae Unger.

Steve graduated from the University of Illinois in 1963 with a Bachelor of Science degree. He had a lengthy career as a systems engineer, specializing in banking at Electronic Data Systems in Dallas, Texas. In his free time he enjoyed farming, reading, running, and most importantly, spending time with his family. Steve was a member of St. Edwards Catholic Church in Texarkana, Arkansas and with his wife, Ellen, ran the Outreach Center for many years.

Steve met the love of his life, Ellen Lynch Unger, and after a brief courtship they were married on December 30, 1964 in Madison, Indiana and were married for 58 years. Steve was a wonderful and loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, brother, and friend to all who knew him. He never met a stranger.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Ida Mae Unger.

Steve is survived by his wife, Ellen; his three children, Margaret McGranahan and fiance Blaine Chandler of Boise, Idaho; son-in-law, Tim McGranahan of Boise, Idaho, Mary Beth (Sean) Womack of Texarkana, Texas, Michael (Jennifer) Unger of Texarkana, Texas, and one very special bonus son, Ronnie (Nadine) Hankins of Orlando, Florida. He has 9 grandchildren, Erin (Kyle) Gallagher, Rachel McGranahan, Elissa (Andrew) Morren, Ian (Eileen) McGranahan, Matt McGranahan, Daniel (Holynd) Womack, Ellen Womack and fiance, Connor Court, Tyler Unger, and Rebecca Unger; 5 great-grandchildren, Lilly, Rose, Aspen, Brooks, and Burton; his two brothers, Charles (Sharon) Unger and Paul Unger; and one sister, Kathleen Kreiselmeyer; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, September 16, 2023 at St. Edwards Catholic Church in Texarkana, Arkansas. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Texarkana, Texas under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, September 15, 2023 from 6:00pm – 8:00pm at Texarkana Funeral Home, 3515 Texas Blvd, Texarkana, Texas.

