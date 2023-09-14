Sponsor

Lacinda “Cindy” Nadene Martin, age 65, of New Boston, Texas, went to be with the Lord on September 10, 2023. She was born to Max and Barbara Crim in Columbia, South Carolina on February 7, 1958, while Max was in the Army. Cindy spent her childhood on her parents’ farm in Lazbuddie, Texas before moving to New Boston in 1992 where she and her husband, Robert, settled. Cindy spent her life taking care of her family and friends. Her passion in life was building and maintaining a strong family foundation while living life to the fullest.

Cindy was a member of First Baptist Church – New Boston. She was preceded in death by her parents, Max and Barbara Crim; and her husband, Robert Martin.

Her love will be carried on by her surviving family. She is survived by her children and their spouses: Brandy and Phillip Green, Brittany and Josh May, Bryce and Jessica Martin, and Baylee and Brayton Thomas. Cindy is also survived by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Dustyn, Brenna, Colt, and Hazelie Green; Sierra, Ryan, and Oakley Robertson; Mason and Payten May; Casen Gantt; Jayden and Addilyn Martin; and Blair and Blakely Thomas.

Cindy’s Visitation will be at Bates-Rolf Funeral Home from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday, September 14, 2023. Funeral Services will be held at Bates-Rolf Funeral Home at 2:00 PM on Friday, September 15, 2023, with Rev. Rick Rothwell officiating. Interment will be at Read Hill Cemetery – New Boston following the service.

