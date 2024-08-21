Sponsor

Velma Louise Smith, 80, of Maud, TX, passed away on Saturday, August 18, 2024, at Baylor Plano Heart Hospital in Plano, TX.

She was born on December 19, 1943, in Portsmouth Norfolk, Virginia, to Talmadge Barton and Vera Mae McDowell.

Mrs. Velma Smith spent her working days as a Contract Specialist at Red River Army Depot, where she retired. In her free time, she enjoyed sewing, quilting, fishing with family, and playing card games with her family.

She was a member of First Baptist Church in Maud, TX, where she enjoyed working with the Operation Christmas Child Shoe Box and Awana Programs. Her family described her as a strong Christian woman. She loved her bible study classes and all of her Sunday school classmates. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by her father and mother, Talmadge Barton and Vera Mae McDowell; her husband, James Paige Smith; and son-in-law, Kelly Joe Brown.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Martha Brown; son, Roger, and wife Vickie Smith; grandson, Colton, and wife Taryn Brown; brother, Dean, and wife Shirley McDowell; granddaughter, Carly, and husband Tom Hawkins; great-grandchildren, Case, Hadley, and Avery Hawkins, and Taylin Brown; and numerous other relatives and friends.

Burial will be in Center Ridge Cemetery in Maud, TX.