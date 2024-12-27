Sponsor

Frank Curtis Walz, 80, of Texarkana, Texas passed away on December 20, 2024.

Mr. Walz was born on September 27, 1944, to Marie and Frank H. Walz in Texarkana, TX.

Frank was a veteran of the United States Army.

In his free time, he enjoyed golfing, fishing, and hunting. His family will remember him as a hard-working businessman who was always kind and humble. He will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him.

Mr. Walz is preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Linda Walz; his parents; one grandson, Jacob Biggar, his brother, Gary Walz, and his sister, Mary Walz.

Left to cherish his memory are three daughters, Theresa Hillis and husband Tommy, Debbie Cato and partner Donnie Meadows, and Cynthia Biggar and husband David; nine grandchildren, Ashley Denton, Curtis Wells, Cory Wells, Fallon Wethington, TJ Hillis, Kelly Woods, Alyssa Biggar, Megan Banks, and Toni Cato; numerous great-grandchildren; his sister Janice Walz; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 26, 2024, at 3:00 P.M. at Chapelwood Funeral Home- Nash, TX.

Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service from 2:00- 3:00 P.M.