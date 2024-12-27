Sponsor

Katherine Ann Goss, age 76, left her earthly body to join her Heavenly Father on December 19, 2024.

Katherine was born on August 24, 1948, in Texarkana, Texas. Katherine and her husband, Bennie, were blessed with five children: Ronnie, Connie, Sherri, Tina, and Amanda. Her family was her entire world. Although she was a quiet, reserved woman, she always got excited when her family was coming for a visit. She enjoyed spending time with her family, working on her puzzles, reading her Bible, and sitting on her porch taking in nature. She was a faithful Christian and attended First Assembly of God for many years.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Bennie Goss; parents, father, Garland Sherman, and mother, Edith Layton; brothers, Roy Lynn Sherman, Bennie McNeely, Harold McNeely, and baby boy Layton; sisters, Marilyn McNeely, Bobbie Jean McNeely, Barbara Ethridge, Betty Beckam, Sherlyn Layton, and Shaylan Layton.

She is survived by her children, Ronnie Goss (Jennifer) of Carrolton, MS, Connie Allen (Scott) of Holcomb, MS, Sherri Goss of Texarkana, AR, Tina McKamie (David) of Conway, AR, Amanda Smiley (Patrick) of Wake Village, TX; ten grandchildren, McKenzie Dance, Payton Goss, Channing Goss, Chase Allen, Chelsea Allen, Zachary McKamie, Austin McKamie, Taylor Geralds, Katie Goss, and Isaac Smiley; numerous great-grandchildren; and one sister, Juanita Spencer of Hot Springs, AR.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, December 22, 2024, in the chapel of Texarkana Funeral Home, AR, with Bro. Jep Cobb officiating.

Visitation will be held the hour before the service.

Burial will be in Memorial Gardens immediately following the service.