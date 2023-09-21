Bradon Paul Gregory

Sponsor

Brandon Paul Gregory, age 37, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Brandon was born on April 15, 1986, in Texarkana, Texas, and was a lifetime resident of Texarkana.

Brandon was baptized at Mandeville Baptist Church when he was a young man. He was formerly employed with Waffle House in Texarkana. Brandon was a natural comedian with an outgoing personality who loved to make people laugh. He also loved to be outdoors, hunting, fishing, and riding his ATV Ranger with family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Haley Gregory; father, Paul Gregory; his Memaw, Betty Barnes; and grandparents, Earl and Lavern Gregory.

He is survived by his son, David Gregory of Annandale, Virginia; mother and step-father, Pam and Jerry Stotts, of Texarkana, Arkansas; special friend, Kristy Shew of Texarkana, Texas; and a host of friends and other relatives.

Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

