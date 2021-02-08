Advertisement

Freddy Clark Plant, age 78, of Texarkana, Arkansas left this earth to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 6, 2021 surrounded by his family.

Mr. Plant was born April 13, 1942 in Garland, Arkansas. He was a member of Hickory Street Baptist Church. He is retired from Texarkana Arkansas Police Department after 20 years of service. He then worked for Davis lumber company where he retired after 23 years of service.

He is survived by his wife of fifty-six years Sandra Plant; daughter and son in-law, Rhonda and Earl Adams; three grandchildren, Amber and Bradley Pitman of Texarkana, Arkansas, Robert and Babette Adams of Bella Vista, Arkansas, Jared and Haley Adams of Texarkana, Texas; one great granddaughter, Aspen Pitman; one great grandson, Alec Adams; three brothers, Jessie and Fredia Plant, Larry and Vicki Plant all of Texarkana, Arkansas, Ralph and Ronda Plant of Hope, Arkansas and a number of nieces and nephews.

Advertisement

Graveside services will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at Memorial Gardens with Rev. Tim Strebeck officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Hospice of Texarkana, 2407 Galleria Oaks Drive, Texarkana, Texas 75503.

Register online at www.texarkanafuneralhome.com.

To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Freddy Clark Plant, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.