Freeman G. Austin, age 92, of Texarkana, Texas, died Thursday, July 1, 2021 in a local hospice facility.

Mr. Austin was born July 5, 1928 in Chicago, Illinois. He was retired from Red River Army Depot, member of the First Church of the Nazarene, a veteran of the U.S Army and the U.S. Navy Reserves.

He was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy Austin and by one granddaughter Kristen Jones.



He is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Ricky and Lanell Austin of Texarkana, Texas; one daughter and son-in-law, Brenda and Danny Jones of Texarkana, Texas; one sister, Alice Faye Estes of Hope, Arkansas; four grandchildren, Marcie Matthews and husband Todd, David Riley and wife Jennifer, Austin Jones and Scott Austin and wife Tanya; seven great grandchildren, Parker, Avery, Lakyn, Ashlyn, Delaney, Colton, Levi and numerous other relatives.

Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, July 5, 2021 at the Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Chris Sutherland officiating. Burial will be in Chapelwood Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. prior to the service.

Memorials can be made to the First Church of the Nazarene, Texarkana, TX